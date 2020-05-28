Brian D. Greene MONTPELIER — Brian D. Greene, big brother, artist, friend to many and a lifetime resident of Montpelier, Vermont, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2020, at 61, with his loving family at his side. Brian was a talented woodcarver who enjoyed reading, walking daily downtown to visit friends, deep thinking, journaling, cooking and sharing his favorite recipes. Brian was a gifted storyteller, and often referenced his days as an avid fisherman and hunter, and the 10-point buck that got away. He advocated against bullying and child abuse, and took care of his neighborhood’s stray cats that came to visit him daily. He lived his life independently, and simply, but Brian also loved a good laugh, time with family, and educating himself on current topics. Brian is survived by his little sister, Patricia, and her husband, Robert; nephews, Cyril, Eric and Nathan; grandnephews and grandnieces; uncles, aunts and cousins. He was predeceased by his mother, Bonnie, father, Norman, and many aunts and uncles. Donations, in lieu of flowers, to Washington County Mental Health or the American Diabetes Association would be greatly appreciated, as well as making an effort to be kind to those who are different. A social distance-respecting graveside service in Green Mountain Cemetery is in the planning for the near future. At this time, a walk in downtown Montpelier to remember Brian, in the late morning of Sunday, May 31, at your own pace in the places you were likely to encounter him, is planned as a remembrance for Brian. If you would like, wear a silver ribbon to show support for people afflicted with schizophrenia, or a blue ribbon for diabetes. Thank you to all of you out there who helped Brian live his best, independent life, to the end.
