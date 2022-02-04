Brian “Big Mickey” McGrath BARRE — Brian M. “Big Mickey” McGrath, 31, passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 6, 2021. Brian was born on July 31, 1990, at the Central Vermont Hospital in Berlin, the son of Evelyn McGrath and Dan O’Neil. He grew up in Hardwick, Vermont, and later moved to Barre where he graduated from Spaulding High School in June of 2009. Brian enjoyed spending time with family and friends and was most happy when he was on the open road, truck driving for Bob Sunoco and spending time with his children. Survivors include his mother, Evelyn; his father, Dan; his sister, Tannika McGrath; and his children, Mason, Brianna and Kinsley. The family held a private memorial service back in September. Brian is missed by many and the family encourages you to keep the good memories alive and live your best life.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.