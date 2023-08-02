Brenda J. Doyle CHELSEA — 6/9/61 - 7/29/23: Brenda Jean Doyle passed away surrounded by the love of her family after a short battle with lung cancer. True to form, she was positive until the end. Brenda was the life of any party. In fact, she often made the party. She made friends with anyone who was lucky enough to cross her path, and she brought joy and laughter everywhere she went. She lived big, loved big, and died peacefully, and she leaves behind a wide circle of close family and lifelong friends who will miss her forever. Although work isn’t the defining factor of one’s life, Brenda did take pride in her many contributions of her 25 years spent working at Anichini. She loved that this job allowed her the ability to travel a bit, and she made lasting connections and friendships with the people she met and worked with. Prior to that, she was a familiar face at Doyle's/Upham's store in Chelsea for nearly 20 years. Brenda loved the ocean, sunrises and sunsets, taking photos, and laying in the sun with a good book. She enjoyed her lottery tickets and was going to buy a house in Maine on the water with her big winnings. She enjoyed camping, mini adventures, time spent with family and friends, and music. She spent the last of her years completely doting on her two little chosen grandchildren, Eve and Lev, who shared a beautiful bond with their Gaga. They spent hours together baking, making crafts, exploring, dancing, and in laughter. Her walls were completely covered with their artwork, and her pride in them, as well as all her great nieces and nephews, was palpable until her last breath. She was a good listener and a good advice-giver when you needed it. Brenda had the unique ability to make connections with anyone – from any background, and of any age. She truly saw the best in people, and she lived with her heart on her sleeve. Her laughter, love of life, and good humor touched countless people. It’s impossible to describe the depth of loss with the passing of Bren. She will be so sorely missed. If you knew and loved her, a way to honor her would be to choose love and laughter, put on some music and let loose, be forgiving, realize that life is such a short gift and it’s best to truly live it. She leaves behind her brother John (Pam), her sister Donna (Jim), her nieces Melinda, Shawna, Jess, and Hayley and their spouses. She dearly loved her great nieces and nephews, including Jasmine and Diedra, Liam and Emaline, Skyler, and Sawyer, and she celebrated each new addition that came along. She also leaves her beloved boys William (Tana) and Cameron (Sierra) and their children Eve and Lev and Lillian and Tatum. She was predeceased by her parents, Wayne and Helen, and her brother Dennis. Our family would like to express our gratitude to Bren's excellent team of hospice nurses, particularly Kat and Gracia and Hayley and Tina. We are so grateful for your unlimited comfort and peace of mind given to Brenda and to us. Brenda did not want anyone to fuss over her, but agreed that calling hours could be held for family and friends on Friday, August 11 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Boardway & Cilley Funeral Home in Chelsea. A private message of sympathy for the family can be shared at www.boardwayandcilley.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.