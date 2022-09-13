Brenda G. Badger MORETOWN — Brenda G. Badger (Brenny) a long-time Moretown and a “Snowbird” Florida resident entered eternal rest on Thursday, September 8th, 2022. Born in July of 1953 in Burlington, she was the daughter of Emile and Barbara (McGinnis) Viens. Brenda was a graduate of Montpelier High School and married the love of her life since age 14, Robert (Bob) Badger in the St. John’s Church in Northfield, VT on August 7, 1971. Anyone who knew Brenda could tell you about her love for children, beginning with her two children, Rebecca Sancibrian and Daniel Badger and extending to all those she provided care for through her years of employment with: Jack & Jill Daycare, Vermont College after school care, Rainbow Club of CVH and ending with her in home childcare center, ‘Brenda’s Busy Bee’s’ which she owned and operated for about 25 years. Brenda loved camping with her family, traveling with Bob, crocheting, painting, gardening, spending time with family and friends and above all things Brenda loved and believed Disney was undoubtedly the happiest place on Earth. Survivors include her husband and partner in life, Robert Badger; her daughter Rebecca Sancibrian and her husband, Brad and their children Bryon, Alex, Tyler, Kaylee and her husband Ben, Anna, Payton, Robert and Aaralyn of Barre, and her son Daniel Badger and his wife, Shawna and their children Aidan and Olivia of also of Barre; her sisters: Sandra Larson and her husband, Gary of Northfield; Cindy King and her husband, Alton of Woodbury and Tamara (Tammy) Maxfield of Derby, CT; her brothers John Badger and his wife, Laura; Phillip Badger and his wife, Jane of Berlin; Dick Badger and his wife, Diane of Woodbury; twelve nieces, eight nephews and two great-granddaughters (with one more on the way) and her long-time friend who she considered a sister, Jean Clark of Montpelier. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother Peter Viens. The service to honor and celebrate her life will be held at the American Legion Post #3 of Montpelier on Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
