Brenda Flint BROOKFIELD — Brenda Flint, 44, of Brookfield, Vermont, was taken much too young on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Brookfield, doing what she loved, walking. Brenda was born to Ray and Lora Churchill, of Brookfield, Vermont, on July 1, 1977. She married Paul Flint in 2000. Their daughter, Samantha, was born in 2005. Brenda was a member of the National Honor Society for four years at both RUHS and RAVC. Upon graduating, she attended Vermont Technical College on a full tuition scholarship where she earned her Associate of Applied Science in Business Administration. She later received her Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from Johnson State College. Brenda had an unmatchable work ethic. She had just begun a new position as controller for VTC and CCV. Prior, she was director of Business Services and associate controller at Vermont State Colleges, office of the Chancellor for five years and a staff accountant for eight years at VTC. Her career began at Dubois and King working as a staff accountant for 11 years. In her spare time, she helped run Sky View Farm Dairy and Maple Sugaring. Formerly a Brookfield town auditor for six years, she began her two year-term as a Selectboard member of financial controls for the town of Brookfield this past July. She was a blood donor for the Red Cross for 25 years; upon her passing, she donated her organs. Brenda loved mini things, M&Ms and numbers. Spreadsheets were the answer to all things requiring organization. She was an avid college basketball fan; Duke was her team. A Patriots fan, a Tom Brady fan, even after leaving the Pats, her loyalty never swayed for Tom. She enjoyed traveling, concerts, Disney, running, walking, biking, medaled competitions, hosting parties, being with her family and friends, country music and baking. She was truly happy, shining in the prime of her life, a loving wife, mother, daughter and sister adored by her colleagues and was a good friend to many. Brenda is survived by her wonderful husband, Paul, and daughter, Samantha, who were simply her world; her parents, Ray and Lora Churchill; her older sister, Amy Ferris, and younger sister, Tina Churchill; brothers in-law, Michael Ferris and Bruce Wilson; her nieces and nephews, Joshua, Amanda and Joseph Ferris and Quentin Wilson; her grandfather and his wife, Kermit and Sandra LaBounty; and her many aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws and friends. She was predeceased by her maternal grandmother, Lois LaBounty; and her paternal grandparents, Robert and Margaret Churchill. A funeral service and reception was held at The Chandler Center for the Arts, 71 North Main St. in Randolph on Thursday, Oct. 21. In lieu of flowers and food, donations may be made to: The Brenda Churchill Flint Memorial Scholarship, Vermont Tech, Attn: Development & Alumni Relations Office, P.O. Box 500, Randolph Center, VT 05061; or The Red Cross. Online condolences may be left at www.dayfunerals.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.