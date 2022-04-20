Brenda Dunn-Sherman TUNBRIDGE — Brenda Dunn-Sherman age 74, of Tunbridge, Vermont, was taken suddenly and unexpectedly from us on April 15, 2022, to spend Easter in Heaven. Brenda was born June 11, 1947, in Hinesburg, Vermont, to Melvin and Ruth (Garvey) Emmons. She was formerly from Williamstown and White River Junction. Brenda's pride and joy were her two daughters and four grandchildren. She loved dancing, country music and going on outings with her special companion, Baxter. She enjoyed antiquing, lawn sales, shopping and making her home a cozy place. She had an enormous love for all of the holidays, and a passion for instilling traditions into her children and grandchildren. It was important to her that everyone who attended any holiday event in her presence felt special and fully included. Everyone who knew Brenda, will remember her fondly for her smile, endless spunk and spitfire personality. She never missed a birthday or special event for her children or grandchildren; they will always know they were "Loved to the Moon & Back." She is survived by her two daughters, JoAnn Dunn, of Williamstown, Vermont, and her partner, Arick Miller, and Jody (Dunn) Stender, of Claremont, New Hampshire, and her husband, Shawn Stender; four grandchildren, Kaylan Murphy, of Cumberland Furnace, Tennessee, and her partner, Matthew Cabral, Teagan Martel, of Woodbury, Vermont, Ronin Martel, of Barre, Vermont, Kaycee Travis, of Barre, Vermont, and her partner, Noah Thornton; her soon-to-be-first great-grandchild, Jace Cabral; Brenda's partner, Baxter Doty, of Tunbridge, Vermont; two sisters, Barbara Crawford, of Websterville, and Sharon Edson, of Barre, Vermont; her brother, Wendell Emmons and wife Bonnie, of South Carolina; as well as extended family. Brenda was predeceased by her infant son, Michael Dunn; sisters, Betty Barnett, Sheryl Emmons and infant sister, Beverly; and her brothers, Wayne and Wesley Emmons. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Go Red for Women's heart health at www.goredforwomen.org Calling hours will be held Saturday, April 30, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Boardway and Cilley Funeral Home. There will be no funeral services. A private message of sympathy for the family can be shared at www.boardwayandcilley.com. The Boardway and Cilley Funeral Home, Chelsea, Vermont, is in charge of arrangements.
