Brenda C. Gray NORTHFIELD FALLS — Brenda C. Gray, 80, formerly of Northfield Falls, died Friday, June 4, 2021, at her home in Lillington, North Carolina, with family at her side. She was born in Washington, Vermont, on Jan. 24, 1941, the daughter of Eldon and Myrtle (Edwards) Austin. She was a graduate of Northfield High School. She had been married to Robert Hedges. She later married Charles Gray, whom she shared the last 52 years, living in Northfield Falls for many years, almost 10 years in Florida and her final years in Lillington, North Carolina. Brenda worked over 20 years as a meat wrapper for Finest Foods on the Barre-Montpelier Road, owned and operated Lee’s Pizzeria in Montpelier, worked several years in the administrative office of Northfield Savings Bank and Bronson’s Market in Northfield. She was a member of the United Methodist Church of Northfield. She enjoyed motorcycle riding with Charlie, loved the beaches in Maine, playing piano in her younger years, family gatherings and genuinely loved all her friends. Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Charlie Gray of Lillington, North Carolina; three children, Joy Hedges of Northfield Falls, Gregory Hedges of Clayton, North Carolina, Darcy Hedges of Lillington, North Carolina; two siblings, Sharon Bedell, Terry Austin, both of North Carolina; three stepdaughters; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers, Russell and Stuart Austin, and one stepson. A graveside service to celebrate her life will be conducted Friday, June 11, at 1 p.m. in Mount Hope Cemetery in Northfield. Kingston Funeral Home in Northfield is assisting the family.
