Brandon L. Robinson MCINDOE FALLS — Brandon Lee Hedding Robinson, age 35, died at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, NH, December 11, 2022, following complications from a brief battle with pneumonia. Brandon was born in Berlin, VT, on October 27, 1987, son to Tammy Lyn Hedding and Brian Paul Robinson, Sr. He was raised and educated in Sutton and Lyndonville and has lived in Lyndonville until moving to McIndoe Falls this past winter. Brandon was very athletic growing up and excelled in all that he did. He was a phenomenal baseball player, a great hitter and was throwing 70mph pitches at the age of 13 and went on to All-Stars in later years. He enjoyed all things sports related and loved all types of music. He made himself known when entering a room and had the most beautiful blue eyes. Brandon worked with his father on the sawmill and was good at it. Last year he got his Barbering license and had hopes to open his own shop in the future. He is survived by his fiancé, Kathleen Hale, his mother: Tammy Lyn Rushford and husband, James, of Barre, his father: Brian Robinson, Sr. and wife, Lorna, of Lyndonville, his children: Damon, Makiah, Kelsey, Paisley, and step-kids: Mason, Jase and Olivia, his paternal Grandparents: Clayton Robinson and wife, Theresa, of Wilson, NC, maternal grandparents: Allan Hedding of Barre, VT, his siblings: Eric Page of Lyndonville, Jessie Robinson of Pulaski, VA, Chantelle Green and husband, Brian, of St. Johnsbury, Cody Wyatt of Northfield, VT, Denver Lussier of Barre, VT and many friends, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Brian Robinson, Jr. in 2021. Services will be held at the Union Baptist Church, RT 5, in Waterford, at 10AM on December 20, 2022 with Rev. Clifton Bullock officiating. Burial will be private in the spring. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com
