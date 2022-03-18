Brandi N. Klassen BARRE TOWN — Brandi N. Klassen, 36, died Friday, March 11, 2022, at Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Arrangements are by Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home in Barre.
Updated: March 19, 2022 @ 9:15 pm
