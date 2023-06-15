Bradley R. Belknap BERLIN — Bradley Richard Belknap, 53, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Born on June 28, 1969 in Berlin, Vermont, he was the son of Gary and Arlie (Buttura) Belknap. Brad was raised in Fayston, VT with his two siblings, Teri and Brett. After high school, Brad attended TCI Inc in Connecticut. He continued his schooling, became a master plumber and was the proud owner of Belknap’s Plumbing and Heating. Many homes throughout Vermont display Brad’s meticulous work. In addition to plumbing, he owned Sharpshooters Sugarworks with his business partner and long time friend Dan Fuller, of Waterbury, Vermont. Family and friends meant everything to him, evidenced by the huge smile that hit his face when he was with loved ones. He loved life! Brad was always on the move and outside of work and sugaring, he loved spending time with family and friends at FayDux, his family hunting camp. It is here where you could find him working with his tractor, socializing, and enjoying the beauty of the woods. He also found peace in hunting, golfing, being outdoors, and spending time with family and friends. Brad would have been the first to say he would not have been who he was without the love of his life, Nicole. They purchased their Fayston home in 1995 and have spent many wonderful years raising their family there. Together they hiked, biked, walked, traveled, sugared, socialized and volunteered. Most importantly, they were parents and grandparents to Thomas, Alexis and Carter. They were one. They supported one another in everything they did. Brad’s children, Thomas and Alexis, were the apples of his eye. He loved and carried such pride for both of them. In addition to Thomas and Alexis, many children throughout the Valley refer to Brad as their second Dad and he treasured this role. Becoming a Grampy to Carter Bradley Kellett was a lifelong dream, a dream he had just begun to live out. He and his little buddy were inseparable and Carter is lucky to have had such an amazing influence in his life. Thomas, Alexis and Carter will carry Brad’s love in their hearts forever. We will never understand why such an amazing man was taken from us so soon. Brad would never have wanted us to be sad or make a fuss over him, but we do not always get what we want. He was an incredible man who leaves a huge hole here on earth and will be missed by many. Brad is survived by his large and loving family including his wife of 27 years, Nicole Belknap (Wells); son Thomas Belknap, daughter Alexis Belknap, her “husband” Griffin Kellett and their son Carter; parents Gary and Arlie Belknap of Barre, VT; sister Teri and husband Kevin Hawley of Jericho, VT and their children, Ryan and wife Samantha, Tyler, wife Michele, and their son Austin, Meghan Hawley; brother Brett, Sister-in-law Elizabeth Crowley Belknap, of Fayston and their children Margaret "Mags" and Damien “D”. Please join the family in a celebration of life, Bradley style, on June 25th from 1:00- 5:00 pm at the Mad River Barn in Fayston, VT. In lieu of flowers we suggest making a donation in Brad's honor to one of the causes dear to him: High Fives Foundation: https://support.highfivesfoundation.org/give/85509/#!/donation/checkout Vermont Fish and Wildlife: https://vtfishandwildlife.com/get-involved/donate/fish-and-wildlife-trust-fund
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.