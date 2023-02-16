Bradley G. Clark ORANGE — Bradley G. Clark passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Saturday, February 11, 2023. His 50th birthday would have been this March. We will miss him beyond words but know that he has an eternal home with the Lord and finally has peace and joy he could not find here. He loved visiting his friends and relatives and he tried his best to share the gospel with them. His greatest joys were biking, skiing, mini golf, billiards, treasure hunting-collecting and trips to the ocean with his family. He leaves his parents Greg and Judy, sister Sarah and her husband Depson, Jennifer and Carmella along with many aunts, uncles and cousins. We look forward to seeing you again someday in Heaven, Brad. We will love you forever. A memorial service to honor and celebrate Brad’s life will be at the Barre Evangelical Free Church in Barre (near the post office) on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00pm. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
