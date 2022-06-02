Bradford D. Sheff NORTHFIELD — Bradford DeWolfe Sheff, 79, of Northfield, died Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Gifford Medical Center in Randolph. He was born Nov. 15, 1942, in Greenfield, Massachusetts, the son of Joseph J. and Mary (Smith) Sheff. He was raised in Greenfield and Worcester, Massachusetts, and received his bachelor’s degree from Norwich University. Bradford served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, and had lived in Worcester, Massachusetts, and Tampa, Florida, before moving to Northfield in 1987. He had worked for Smith Valve of Massachusetts and for sales at Emery Trucking. He then was an avid philatelist and opened his own business dealing in rare stamps and shipping documents from the 1600s through the Civil War. Bradford was a member of the American Philatelist Society and enjoyed military history and fly fishing. Survivors include his companion, Sherry Camley, of Northfield, and several cousins. A private service with full military honors will be held in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center, at the convenience of the family. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Gifford Medical Center Last Mile Ride Program, P.O. Box 2000, Randolph, VT 05060. Arrangements are by the Day Funeral Home in Randolph.
