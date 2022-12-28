Bonnie Rossi EAST ORANGE — Bonnie Rossi, 73, of Fish Pond Road passed away unexpectedly and went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, with her loved ones surrounding her. God gained an angel. Born on November 12, 1949, in Greensboro, she was the daughter of Herbert and Lorraine (Lanphere) Gomes. Bonnie was married to her first love, Robert Gates, until his passing in 1988. Many years later after thinking she would never find love again; she met and married the love of her life Charles Rossi. He passed away in 2016. Survivors include her daughter Connie Gates-Wallace and her husband, Rick of Johnson, VT; her son John Gates and his partner, Laurie of Hardwick, VT; her grandchildren Jonathan Gates also of Hardwick, VT; and her granddaughter Marissa of Tiffin, Ohio; her two stepsons Stephen and Scott Rossi of Johnson, VT; her stepmother Narcissa Gomes of Greensboro, VT; her brother Jack Gomes and his wife, Laura of Sterling, VA; her sisters Linda Mae Clow and her husband, Rod of Hardwick, VT; Sharon Marchetti and her husband, Mike of Palm Coast, FL and Millie O’Neil of Barton, VT; her brother-in-law Raymond Rossi and his wife, Priscilla and her sisters-in-law Barbara Keough and Patricia Gates both of Florida; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by both her husbands, Robert Gates and Charles Rossi; her twin sister Millie O’Neil of Barton who passed away on Christmas eve of this year; her brothers David and Bradley Gomes; her stepfather Everett Goddard; her brother-in-law Edward O’Neil and her mother-in-law Mae Jowers. Her family will miss Bonnie tremendously and never stop loving her. The graveside service to honor and celebrate her life will be held at the convenience of her family in the spring of 2023. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.