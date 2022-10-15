Bonnie O'Meara EAST ORANGE — Bonnie O'Meara, 72 of East Orange, Vermont and recently of Valley View Home, Fairlee, Vermont passed on peacefully September 5, 2022 at Cottage Hospital, Woodsville, New Hampshire from complications of pneumonia and dementia. Bonnie graduated from Spaulding High School in 1967 and from Castleton College in 1971. She enjoyed her career in the Vermont Court System and her administrative duties in various private legal offices. Bonnie loved flowers, cats and her farmhouse in East Orange where she spent much time tending her flower gardens and enjoying a rural life. She was a devoted daughter, loving sister, caring aunt and a wonderful friend to many. She always enjoyed a good time and a good laugh Bonnie was predeceased by her father, Laurence J O'Meara of East Orange, VT and her mother Joyce Milne Butler of Barre, VT, She is survived by her sister Marie O'Meara Fraivillig of Rocklin, Ca and her brother, Bruce O'Meara of East Orange, Vt. as well as her nieces Heather Griffin of West Topsham, VT, Shea O'Meara of New York City and her nephews Arnold Schroder of Portland, Or and Keith O'Meara of Lake Tahoe, Ca. She will be missed by numerous cousins and many friends. There will be a celebration of Bonnie's life in the summer of 2023. Exact date to be determined.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.