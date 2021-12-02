Bonnie Hervieux-Woodbury NORTHFIELD — Bonnie Lynn Hervieux-Woodbury, 65, died Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at her family home in Northfield, surrounded by her family. She was born Feb. 16, 1956, in Norfolk, Virginia, the daughter of Richard C. and Enid (Britain) Hervieux. She was a graduate of Springfield Technical High School in Springfield, Massachusetts, class of 1974. She married Allan Woodbury on May 13, 1988, in Springfield, Massachusetts. Bonnie and her husband, Allan, moved to Northfield in May of 1988. She began her extensive nursing career at Gifford Medical Center in Randolph in August of 1988. She was an exceptional and extremely dedicated nurse in Gifford’s Birthing Center. In December of 2002, Bonnie assumed the role of nurse manager and spent the last 21 years leading and supporting her nursing team. Bonnie and Allan raised both their sons in Northfield. They were lovers of the great outdoors, Bonnie particularly loved the beach, kayaking in the lakes and ponds, and snowshoeing. She is survived by her husband, Allan, of 33 years; two sons, Tanner and Taylor Woodbury, both of Northfield; three brothers, Paul R. Hervieux, of Springfield, Massachusetts, Carl R. Hervieux and wife Marie, of Feeding Hills, Massachusetts, Richard C. Hervieux and husband Durane Walker, of East Longmeadow, Massachusetts. In keeping with her wishes, there is no funeral planned. The family will be receiving friends and family Saturday, Dec. 11, from 2-4 p.m. at the Kingston Funeral Home, 35 Slate Ave., Northfield, Vermont. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to BAYADA Hospice Care or The Last Mile Motorcycle Ride, c/o Gifford Medical Center, Randolph, VT.
