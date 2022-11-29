Bonnie Cane WORCESTER — Bonnie (Powers) Cane died peacefully on November 22, 2022. Bonnie was married to Larry Cane and together, they had two children: Craig (Carolyn) Cane and Kris Belisle (Paul). She had nine grandchildren, Kaitlin, Kelby, Seth, Justin, Hunter, Parker, Paige, Chelsea, Kaitlyn. Bonnie was predeceased by her husband, Larry and her granddaughter, Kilynne. Bonnie was the beloved daughter of Ray and Carolyn Powers and the oldest of their eight children. She was predeceased by her brother Gary Powers in 1985 and later her father, Ray Powers in 2007. She is survived by siblings: sister in law, Cathie (Gary), Raeanne Beauregard (Richard), Scott Powers (Karen), Lisa Edson (Jim Sanborn), Sheila Powers Dougherty (David), Brian Powers (Robin) and Jan Cameron (Bob) along with their children and grandchildren. A memorial service will be held in the spring. A more detailed obituary can be found at: https://www.guareandsons.com/obituaries/obituary-listings
