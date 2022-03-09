Bonnie A. Kauffman CROFTON, Md. — Bonnie Ann Kauffman lost a long courageous battle with cancer and passed away peacefully at her home in Crofton, Maryland, March 5, 2022. She was born June 7, 1949, in Barre, Vermont. She was preceded in death by her father, David Hambright Kauffman; mother, Ruby Irene Mears Kauffman; and sister, Caroline Edith Kauffman Hirzel. Bonnie graduated from Spaulding High School in 1967 and attended three years of college at Nebraska Wesleyan University before joining the United States Navy. She attended recruit training in Bainbridge, Maryland, and completed air traffic controller training in Millington, Tennessee. She proved herself as a consummate professional and advanced through the ranks to become a Master Chief Petty Officer, Air Warfare qualified. Her various assignments included tours of duty in Rota, Spain; Jacksonville, Florida; Orlando, Florida; San Diego, California; Agana, Guam; and Washington, D.C. After retiring from the Navy, she worked for companies connected to the aviation industry. Always adventurous, her hobbies included sky diving and scuba diving. She enjoyed traveling, embracing new cultures and customs and making friends around the world. She was also an animal lover and enjoyed watching various birds coming to the feeders she kept, especially the antics of the hummingbirds in spring and summer. She loved cats and shamelessly spoiled the ones she kept as pets referring to them as “my boys.” She will be missed by those whose lives she touched and will be remembered fondly by friends and family. A come and go visitation/memorial service will be between 10 a.m. and noon Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Hardesty Funeral Home, 851 Annapolis Road, Gambrills, Maryland. Flowers or donations to the Humane Society are welcome for those who care to make that gesture.
