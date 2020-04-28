Bobby D. Kennedy CHELSEA — Bobby D. Kennedy, 77, formerly of Chelsea, died April 13, 2020, at his Cape Code, Massachusetts, home. “The boundaries which divide Life from Death are at best shadowy and vague. Who shall say where the one ends, and where the other begins?” – Edgar Allan Poe The Life of Bobby Darrell Kennedy was driven by passion, love and hard work. From his modest beginnings through his successful career, he never lost his laughter, never complained and always had time to listen to the radio. A lover of poetry and art, anyone who visited his Vermont home can attest to the expansive library full of favorites like Wallace Stevens and Georgia O’Keefe. Bobby was born in West Virginia shortly before his father, Harry, went off to World War II. He was raised by strong women: his mother, Peggy, and his great-aunt, Anne Parker. After the war, the family moved to Baltimore and a brother, Charlie, was born. Bobby was a precocious student and skipped the second grade. He simply stated, “when I finished the work of the first graders, I went ahead and did the work of the second graders, too” – a lesson of inherent hard work that he instilled in his daughters every single day. After graduating from Kenwood High School in Baltimore City, he spent several years working on the railroad before volunteering for the National Guard in 1966. Bobby received the highest score on the highly competitive exam to secure one of the few positions available. He spoke fondly of those days, his Jeep and the fact he was the “guy with the radio.” His unit was later activated by the federal government during the Baltimore riots that followed the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. He achieved the National Defense Service Medal for that time, as well as status as an armed services veteran, a distinction made for those in the National Guard who served during times of national emergency. In 1969, Bobby met the love his life, Beverly Capone, at the Bel Loc Diner in Baltimore, Maryland. She was the daughter of a dentist and someone to impress. He told many stories of 25-cent gin and tonics and long work days after exciting nights on the town with his Bezzie. They were married nine months after they met and celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this past year. Bob began his extremely successful career in heavy construction as a surveyor in Maryland for the Langenfelder company and then as a project manager for Shea Kiewit. Working for the latter brought the family to Chicago where Bob oversaw construction for the Deep Tunnel Project – often touted as one of the largest civil engineering projects in the world and possibly the largest water detention project ever. He then brought his expertise to Vermont and evolved to estimating, working at Neil Daniels, then Bridgecorp in Maine. He spent his last working years as vice president of engineering for predominant heavy construction companies, like Perini and Dematteo in Maryland and Massachusetts. Bob and Bev spent many years building and working a farm in Vermont. He put his creativity and work ethic to amazing use, designing and building outbuildings, learning animal husbandry, and working with Bev to create some of their largest and most productive gardens ever. Many precious years were spent on Beacon Hill raising their three girls, and the farm will always hold special memories for them all. Bobby’s career brought many moves for the family. Many new places to explore and enjoy. Regardless of the town, or the job, the family was always surrounded by love and the comforting hum of a radio. Reciting Bob Dylan lyrics and explaining them to his daughters was as much a favorite pastime as was piling them into his car on Saturday mornings on the endless search for yard sale signs. His treasured finds decorate his family homes to this day. Bobby also loved spending days in the garden listening to baseball on the radio and Sundays watching football. Bob-Bob to his grandchildren and great-grandchild, Bobby is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, three daughters and their partners, nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Bobby D. Kennedy will always be remembered for his unmatched intellect, witty sarcasm, love of sports, repeated jokes, work ethic, and for his radio which is still playing in the garage today. The only thing he hated in this thing called life was kale, and there are no regrets about that. We will remember Bobby every day, when we cannot figure out the answer to a Jeopardy question, or when we hear the gentle hum of any radio. “May you stay forever young.” – Bob Dylan In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Chelsea Youth Baseball, Chelsea, VT 05038.
