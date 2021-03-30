Bobbi-Jean Robtoy BARRE — Bobbi-Jean Robtoy, age 55, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021, peacefully at her home. She was born on Oct. 20, 1965, in St. Albans, daughter of Lorimer and Beverly Raymo. Her passion was watching her grandchildren grow. She loved them all with everything she had. She loved taking vacations with her partner. She also enjoyed watching racing. She was known for winning the racing pools. Bobbi-Jean leaves her partner, Bob Barnett of Barre; daughters, Sonya Robtoy and her fiancée, Tiana Benway, of Swanton, Shana Robtoy of Williston; and her son, Sean "Buddy" Robtoy and his fiancée, Sarah Mayo, of Franklin. She leaves her brothers, Kevin Raymo and his wife, Jennifer, of Franklin, Todd Raymo and his wife, Jaime, of Swanton; sister, Robbi-Lynn Corwell and her husband, Michael Corwell, of Highgate; her grandchildren, Colby, Mckennah, Asa and Ensley, whom she loved very much; several nieces and nephews. Bobbi-Jean also leaves her friends, Katie Collins and Stephanie Martin. She was predeceased by her parents, Lorimer and Beverly; and her brothers, Keith and Ross Raymo. A service will later be determined by the family. The family also invites you to share your memories by visiting awrfh.com.
