Bob Buchicchio EAST MONTPELIER — On Wednesday June 29th Bob Buchicchio, age 75, passed away at UVM Medical Center in Burlington. He was able to be surrounded by his family. Bob was born in East Patterson New Jersey on July 16th, 1946 to John Buchicchio and Bertha (Berefsky) Buchicchio. He was the eldest of 3 boys. His youngest brother Bruce pre-deceased him. He is survived by his brother John, sister-in-law Denise Buchicchio, and nephew John Davis Buchicchio of Midland Park, NJ. Bob is survived by his wife Harriet of 52 years and his son Bill Buchicchio, daughter Stephany Buchicchio and grandson Luciano Buchicchio Perez. Bob attended high school from 1960-1964 at East Patterson Memorial High where he played football and was President of his class for 4 years. He graduated with a BS in psychology from the University of Rhode Island in 1968. At URI he was in ROTC and deferred his army participation to attend graduate school at The Ohio State University where he received a Masters Degree in Social Work in 1971. On the first day of graduate school he met his future wife Harriet and on the day of their graduation they received their MSW’s in the morning and got married in the afternoon. In September of 1971 he went into the Army as a Captain in Medical Services. He served two years in the army in El Paso, Texas at William Beaumont General Hospital and in Seoul, South Korea at the 121st MASH Hospital. Upon his discharge, he took a job in Winslow, Arizona at a mental health clinic as a clinical social worker. From there he moved to Show Low, AZ and then became the Executive Director of the West Yavapai Guidance Clinic in Prescott, AZ. In 1976 the family moved to Vermont to be closer to family and to homestead. Inspired by Scott and Helen Nearing, they bought a small farm in East Montpelier and have lived there for 46 years. The farm was one of his joys in life and he was grateful every day for his time there. In 1976 Bob worked as a Human Services instructor at Vermont College for 2 years and then went into private clinical practice in Montpelier where his focus was on couples’ relationships. He was in private practice for over 40 years. Throughout his career Bob touched many lives. He truly felt connected to each and every one. He felt honored and privileged to be part of their personal journey. He retired in 2018. He wrote a book, Taking Space: How To Use Separation To Explore The Future of Your Relationship for which he won an Independent Book Publishers Award in 2007. Early on Bob worked part time at Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice. He was part of the team that started the Hospice Program and he trained volunteers for many years. Bob has served on the National Board of Directors of Action For Child Protection for 37 years during which time he served in many capacities and also trained Child Protective Service workers. While Bob took pride in his career, he was most proud of his children and loved spending time with his family, particularly his grandson Luciano. He was one of the founders of the U-32 football program in 1988 and this was one of his proudest accomplishments. He was a diehard Patriot’s fan and was able to go to several Patriot’s playoff games with his son. Bob loved fishing in his trout pond and golfing the first 9 at Woodbury Golf Course with his good friend Steve. On July 18, 2015 he was playing at Woodbury with his son Bill and made a Hole in One on hole 7. He was incredibly proud of that “stroke of luck”. Bob has been blessed with many accomplishments and many friends along the way. He will be missed and remembered by those who knew and loved him for his larger-than-life personality, his ability to laugh and make people laugh, taking joy in simple things, and how he has been able to touch peoples’ hearts in their most vulnerable moments. His passing has left a huge hole in their lives. Per Bob’s wishes there will be no funeral service. His life will be celebrated in a private family gathering and his ashes scattered in places that he loved. The family is requesting that donations be made in his honor to The Vermont Food Bank and/or Planned Parenthood. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com.
