Beverly McGibney Gaboriault MONTPELIER — Beverly McGibney Gaboriault, 87, died October 26, 2022 at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin. Bev was born Beverly Ann McGibney at the former Heaton Hospital in Montpelier on June 23, 1935, the first child and only daughter of the late Leo F. and Frances M. (McDowell) McGibney. Bev received her education in the Montpelier school system, graduating from Montpelier High School in 1953. She married Roger L. Gaboriault in 1953 and began work at National Life Insurance Company in Montpelier the same year and continued there for 37 ½ years retiring Feb 1, 1991 as a supervisor. After her retirement she continued on with National Life Insurance Co on a part-time basis for the next 10 ½ years. Bev was involved for many years with the Montpelier Theater Guild. She was instrumental in organizing Montpelier High School Class of 1953 reunions for 50 years. In later years she focused on the Montpelier Senior Center and the activities there which included becoming a student of Mahjong. An adept cribbage player, she partnered with her brother, Tom, playing during the winter months with the Montpelier Cribbage League. She also never turned down an opportunity to play in a cribbage tournament. Bev shared ownership with her siblings of Paradise Point at Lake Woodbury and has spent countless hours there with her family. In failing health, she became a resident of Heaton Woods in Montpelier in 2019 and in her words, was a place she needed to be. The family is grateful and thankful for the care she received there. Bev is survived by her daughter, Claire T. Gaboriault of Montpelier, her grandson, Christopher L. Gaboriault and his wife, Ashley, Randolph, three brothers, Peter C. McGibney and his wife Phyllis, South Burlington, Thomas S. McGibney and his wife, Lucille, Montpelier, Steven J. McGibney and his wife, YuCha, Woodbury, three great grandchildren, Emmalyn, Reddik and Arrowleigh. “Aunt Bev” as she is fondly known, is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews from the McGibney, Gaboriault and Molander sides of the family and maintained relationships with them throughout her lifetime. Bev was predeceased by her former husband, Roger L. Gaboriault in 1988, her father in 1957, a nephew, John McGibney in 1994, a brother, Frederick R. McGibney in 2004, a sister- in- law, Louise A. McGibney in 2004 and her mother in 2009. A celebration of Bev’s life will take place on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 11AM in Guare and Sons Funeral Home, 30 School Street, Montpelier. Calling hours will be an hour preceding the celebration of life. Cremation will follow the services and a private interment will take place at the family lot in Plain Mont Cemetery in East Montpelier. Following the celebration of life, a luncheon gathering will take place at American Legion Post 3, 21 Main St in Montpelier and all are welcome. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Montpelier Senior Center, 58 Barre St., Montpelier 05602.
