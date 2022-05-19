Beverly Kennedy Lyon CHELSEA — Beverly Kennedy Lyon peacefully passed away at UVM Medical Center in Burlington, Vermont, on May 13, 2022. She was born in Chelsea on March 15, 1939, daughter of James E. and Gladys (Sanborn) Kennedy. She graduated from Chelsea High School in 1957. She was married to Lawrence Lyon on June 22, 1957, in East Barre. Their first few years of marriage were in Barre and Washington, returning to Chelsea in 1961. Her employment included HEB Mfg., Wilson & Keyser Law Offices, assistant town clerk, Chelsea Country Store and U.S. Postal Service for 22 years, retiring in 2003. She loved showing draft horses, horse pulling events and camping. But most of all, she enjoyed times spent with her family at camp in Island Pond. She was instrumental in forming the Frigid Frost Fighters snowmobile club in Chelsea, was a former member of Lady Washington Chapter OES #86, Chelsea Fish & Game, Green Mountain Draft Horse Association and “Biddies Lodge.” Survivors include two sons, James "Bez" and his wife, Stacey, of Chelsea, Alan "Tobe" and his wife, Debbie, of Washington; and a daughter, Nancy "Buffy" Blanchard and her husband, Scott, of Washington; four grandchildren, Phoebe Norway and her husband, Jeff, of Barre, Jamie Lyon and his wife, Karla, of Chelsea, Emma Blanchard, of Randolph, Ellen Blanchard, of Chelsea; one great-grandson, Andrew “Mr. Dylan” Norway, of Barre; two brothers, Ernest Kennedy, of Chelsea, Philip “Skip” Kennedy and his wife, Julie, of Topeka, Kansas. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Lawrence "Larry" Lyon; two brothers, Carl Kennedy and Lawrence “Larry from East Barre” Kennedy; two sisters, Thelma Dickinson, of Springfield, Vermont, and Vida Martin, of Chelsea. The family would like to thank the staff at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Gifford Medical Center and UVM Medical Center for their exceptional care. Following her wishes, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the United Church of Chelsea. A private message of sympathy for the family can be shared at www.boardwayandcilley.com. The Boardway & Cilley Funeral Home, Chelsea, Vermont, are assisting the family with arrangements.
