Beverly J. McLaughlin MONTPELIER — Beverly Jane McLaughlin, 81, a former longtime Barre Town resident, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at the Gary Home in Montpelier. Born Oct. 25, 1938, in Melrose, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of Carl and Ethel (Margeson) Parker. In her early childhood, the family moved to Bellows Falls, Vermont, where Beverly attended the Atkinson Street School and graduated from Bellows Falls High School. After high school, Beverly attended McGill University, Franklin County Hospital School of X-Ray Technology. Beverly was employed as an X-ray technologist at the Central Vermont Hospital before joining the office of Dr. Kendall Frost, Orthopedic Surgeon, for 25 years. On June 25, 1960, she married John “Jack” McLaughlin. They made their home in Barre Town. John passed away in December 2005. Beverly was a member of the Altrusa Club and in her leisure time, she enjoyed skiing, hiking, playing golf in her early years and time spent in her perennial gardens as she aged. Survivors include her children, Jeff McLaughlin and wife Andrea, and Lisa Keysar and husband Brad; her granddaughter, Lindsay Keysar; her sister, Carol Day and husband Basil; as well as two nieces, Leslie Craig and Melissa Perley. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, John McLaughlin. Per Beverly’s wishes, there will are no services planned. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
