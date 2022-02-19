Beverly J. Grout BARRE — Beverly Jean (Gumprecht) Erdos Gagne Grout, 71, passed unexpectedly at her home on Feb. 10, 2022. She was born on Dec. 12, 1950, in Cheshire, Connecticut, the eldest daughter of Fredrick and Sarah (Ibell) Gumprecht. She attended Cheshire High School where she was a Rainbow Girl and later graduated in June of 1968 while attending hairdressing school. On Jan. 12, 1969, she married Paul A. Erdos, of Meriden, Connecticut. They had two daughters and later divorced. On Jan. 15, 1977, she married David H. Gagne, of Cheshire, Connecticut. They moved to Warren, Vermont, in 1980. They began raising huskies and giving sled dog rides, later moving the business to Woodstock, Vermont. They later divorced. Beverly and her two daughters then moved to Barre, Vermont, where, on Feb. 28, 1987, she married Fred E. Grout of Barre. They had two children and ran a small family farm together. Beverly enjoyed knitting, crocheting, sewing, genealogy and bicentennial balls. She continued her passion of huskies and all animals. She is survived by her husband, Fred, of Barre; her sister, Lois Howe, of North Carolina; her four children, Jennie (Harold) Thompson, of Berlin, Heidi Erdos-King (Jeremy Predix), of East Barre, Luke Grout, of Barre, Rosalea Grout, of Orange, and her adopted son, Nathanial Drollette, of Barre; her six grandchildren, Genevieve (Thomas) Peck, of Waitsfield, Daniel Davis, of Barre, Adrian (Ella) King Jr., of Marshfield, Natasha King, of Barre, Riley and Jacob Farnham, of Orange; her two great-grandchildren, Sophia King, of Marshfield, and Henry Lamourex, of Barre. She was predeceased by her parents and a great-grandson, Jayden Peck. There will be a service of remembrance on Feb. 25 from 1 to 4 at the Canadian Club. It will be potluck so please bring a dish and many stories of Beverly. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.