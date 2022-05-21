Beverly (Hauver) Donahue WILLIAMSTOWN — Our beloved mom, Beverly Jean (Hauver) Donahue, passed away with her daughters by her side, on Monday, May 16, 2022. Born on Aug. 25, 1933, in Northfield Falls, Vermont, she was the daughter of Harold and Evelyn (Chase) Hauver. Mom grew up and attended schools in New Britain, Connecticut. After high school, she attended Barre City Hospital Nursing School and graduated in the class of 1954. On June 16, 1956, Mom married the love of her life, James (Leo) Donahue, in Northfield, Vermont. She met Dad when she was just 14 years old. After they were married, they lived in Northfield, Vermont. In 1960, they bought land in Williamstown and built the home they would live in and raise their family. During her life, Mom pursued several different careers. She worked at Barre City Hospital and Norwich University Infirmary as a nurse. She was very proud of her nursing background and often told stories of her nursing experiences. After nursing, she worked with Dad at Donahue Finer Foods. the family-owned store in Northfield. She also sold real estate alongside Dad who had his broker’s license. Mom wrapped up her career at the State of Vermont (Department of Motor Vehicles) until she retired in 1995. Mom loved Jesus above all else. She spent countless hours reading her Bible and praying for her family. She greatly enjoyed listening to the Billy Graham Crusades and Pastor Charles Stanley. She was a member of the Barre Congregational Church for many years, where she served as a deaconess and taught Sunday school. For the last years of her life, she was a member of the Websterville Baptist Church. Family was her greatest joy and she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. For the past 16 years, she also had a beloved four-legged companion – her Golden Retriever, Buffy. Mom had quite a sweet tooth and it was common to find candy wrappers all over her home and car! She loved the summertime, warm weather, taking country rides and finding a creemee stand along the way! Additionally, Mom enjoyed working in her yard and taking care of her gardens. Mom was predeceased by her parents; our dad (1994); and her granddaughter, Meagan Jean Brown (2016). She is survived by her son, Gregory and his wife, Cindy; her daughter, Jennifer Brown and her husband, Duane; her daughter, Beth Cabral and her husband, Joe; and her son, Christopher and his wife, Andrea. She also leaves her grandchildren, Jordan Brown (wife Emilia and children, Lyra, Mason and Emeric); Caitlin Halliburton (husband Jon and children, Noa, Lincoln and Rhett); Erica Cabral; Tracy Donahue (and her child, Patrick); Samuel Brown (wife Samantha and children, Kylee and Keegan); Benjamin Cabral; Noah Brown (wife Rae); Caleb Brown; Hannah Cabral; Mollie Pledger (husband David); Emily Brown; Lucas Donahue; and Brady Donahue. There will be a Celebration of Life service at the Websterville Baptist Church on Saturday, June 4, at 11 a.m. followed by a luncheon where all are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association. Arrangements are in the care of Kingston Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.