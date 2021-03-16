Beverly H. Martin WATERBURY — Beverly H. Martin, 91, formerly of Waterbury, passed away in the comfort of her family at her granddaughter Heather's home in Keene, New Hampshire, on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Born in Waterbury on July 5, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Bernie and Pearl (Pelkey) Haskins. Beverly was a 1947 graduate of Waterbury High School. She married Bernard H. “Bumpy” Martin in Morrisville on July 11, 1953. Bumpy predeceased Beverly on Nov. 13, 2006. For over 30 years, Beverly was employed at National Life Insurance Co. in Montpelier, where she worked in several departments over the years, retiring in 1988 as a department manager. In her leisure time, she enjoyed camping, boating, bingo and knitting sweaters for family. Her memberships included the Central Vermont Boating Club. Bev's greatest joy came from spending time with her family. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were a great source of happiness in her life. She especially enjoyed Christmas and for many years, hosted a Christmas Eve Party filled with family, friends, food, spirits and music. Beverly is loved and mourned by her family: a son, Steven Martin and his wife, Dixie, of Waterbury; her grandchildren, Heather Shlosser and her husband, Bobby, of Keene, New Hampshire, Joshua Martin and his wife, Kelly, of Waterbury, Levi Martin and his wife, Katie, of Swanzey, New Hampshire, Nathan Martin of North Carolina, Ellissa Stanley and her husband, Dana, of Massachusetts, and Logan Martin of Massachusetts; her great-grandchildren, Mason Shlosser, Lilly Shlosser and Cooper Martin; as well as nieces, nephews and extended family. She was predeceased by a son, Jeff Martin, on June1, 2003; a brother, Charles “Chico” Haskins; and two sisters, Norma Reynolds and Nancy Rivera. A private interment service will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery in May. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts would be appreciated to the Waterbury Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 95, Waterbury Center, VT 05677. To send online condolences, please visit www.perkinsparker.com.
