Beverly F. Carminati GRANITEVILLE — Beverly F. Carmnati, 85, a longtime resident of Cogswell Street, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at the Barre Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born on Feb. 15, 1936, in Brookfield, she was the daughter of Clyde and Florence (Gover) Parker. She attended schools in both Brookfield and Williamstown. She married Ted Covey and was his wife until he passed. On Sept. 12, 1970, she married William A. Carminati in Williamstown. They made their home in Graniteville. Beverly was employed as a supervisor at Sprague Electric and then became a self-employed painter and wallpaper installer for many years. She was a member of the Williamstown Federated Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening and picking berries. In the 1950s, she raced at both Bear Ridge and Thunder Road. She was an avid animal lover and donated to several animal organizations, such as the humane society. Survivors include her daughter, Doreen Carminati, of Graniteville; her granddaughter, Aurora Carminati-King, of Anchorage, Alaska; her sister, Hazel Geake, of Colchester; and her brother, Doug Parker, of Florida. She is survived by many nieces and nephews, of whom a special place in her heart was held for Gala Perreault, a niece but so much more. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister and four brothers, as well as her husband. The service to honor and celebrate her life will be held privately at the convenience of her family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Central Vermont Humane Society, P.O. Box 687, Montpelier, VT 05601. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
