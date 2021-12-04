Beverly B. Fraser BARRE — Beverly B. “Bev” Fraser, 86, of Cambria Street, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at Barre Gardens, with her family at her bedside. Born on March 1, 1935, in Barre, she was the daughter of Burns C. and Dorothy K. (Thornton) Booth. In her early teens, Bev entered the foster care system and was blessed to have been fostered by a wonderful couple, Alice and Pete Albizzati. She was also blessed to become part of the Montague family. Bev attended Barre schools and graduated from Spaulding High School (SHS) in 1953. On Sept. 6, 1957, she married William "Bill" Fraser in Plainfield. They made their home in Barre. They had been married for 57 years when Bill passed away in November of 2014. She and Bill lived in a close-knit neighborhood and many of the neighbors became lifelong friends. In her younger years, Bev worked at Sprague Electric and the Vermont Department of Agriculture before she took a leave of absence and then did not return to work. Instead, she decided to become a stay-at-home mom and started her own day care which she ran for over 30 years. She took care of many children over those years and ended her day care career caring for her own grandchildren. She also worked as a bookkeeper. She and her husband were proud members of the SHS class of 1953 and enjoyed time spent together on their class reunion committees. In her spare time, she enjoyed knitting, including her famous children’s sweaters with names on them. She also enjoyed playing cribbage and cooking. She loved attending her grandchildren’s activities and spending time with family and friends. Survivors include her children, Bill Fraser Jr., of Dover, Massachusetts, Scott Fraser, of Barre, and Cindy Campbell and her husband, Bryan, also of Barre; her grandchildren, whom she loved dearly, Alyson Campbell, Aaron Campbell and his wife, Katie, Jessica Semanek and her husband, Tom, and Kasey, Connor and Briana Fraser; her precious great-grandchildren, Everett Campbell, Emmette and Beau Semanek; her sisters, Cheryl Jamieson, Barbara and her husband, Bill Rugo, Virginia Morway, Linda Morris; and her brother, Bob and his wife, Shirley Booth; and her sister-in-law, Eleanor Fraser; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Bill. Bev was a resident at Barre Gardens, where she charmed them with her wit and sass and was loved by all the staff. Her family would like to thank them for the wonderful loving care that she received while she was there. The service to honor and celebrate her life will be held next spring at a date and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Central Vermont Humane Society, P.O. Box 687, Montpelier, VT 05601. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit w ww.hookerwhitcomb.com
