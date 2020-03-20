Beverly Ann Osterberg WILLIAMSTOWN — Beverly Ann Osterberg, 82, of Williamstown, Vermont, affectionately known as “Miss O," passed away peacefully March 5, 2020. Her German Shepherd, Bailey, who was never far from her side, was there with her, along with some of her loved ones. Beverly was born July 16, 1937, in Barre, the only child of the late Bror Emil Osterberg and Anna (M. Matson) Osterberg. Her father, originally from Sweden, moved to Barre where he met and married Anna in June of 1931. Beverly was a 1956 graduate of Williamstown High School and played on their basketball team, which never lost a game in four years. Later, she went on to graduate from Castleton State College in 1960. In 2005, she was inducted into Castleton's Hall of Fame. Miss O started her teaching career at Williamstown Junior High from 1960-1961, then continued at People's Academy in Morrisville, Vermont, from 1961-1965 before beginning her long-standing career at Stowe Middle-High School from 1966-2012. Miss O coached softball at People’s Academy for four years and in Stowe for eight years. She also coached Stowe Tennis for three seasons and won two State Team Titles, along with a New England Crown. She led her basketball teams for 34 years, winning many championship titles. Miss O was one of only five coaches nationwide to coach 500 high school victories and led her Stowe team to 28 title game appearances and 16 State Championships before her retirement in 2012. In that time, she had only one losing season, and recorded a 47-game unbeaten record that ended in 2007. On Nov. 1, 2011, Stowe High School permanently dedicated the Field Hockey Field to Miss Beverly Osterberg. She received many accolades over her long tenure, including inductions into the New England Women's Hall of Fame, Vermont Newscasters Hall of Fame and the Vermont Principals' Association Hall of Fame 2009; winning the 2006 VSSA Coaching Achievement Award, and League Coach of the Year, just to name a few. She was also named as head coach for the Twin State Field Hockey Teams. She received her most prestigious award, “The GWS Pathfinder Award,” March 22, 1997. Over the years, she was able to send many of her past players on to continue her legacy in college-level play with many receiving high awards. One player was awarded the 1994 National Player of the Year at Big 10 Northwestern. Many former players have gone on to follow her dream as coaches in high schools and colleges. She was a long-standing member of the International Farm Youth Exchange (now 4-H). In 1965, she traveled to Sweden with the Youth Exchange. She returned in 1970 and 1985 to visit her mother's classmates and relatives. She returned home to live at the family home in Williamstown where she was able to remain until her passing. Bev touched many lives, both student and adult, with a stern but loving guidance that has been mentioned many times. Her heart was huge, and it showed in her affection for animals and small children. Little children always loved their “Bevie.” Miss O enjoyed going on the many school trips abroad with both students and her close colleagues, Karen Knapp and Betsy Austin, whom she worked closely with for many years. Her visits to Greece and France were among her favorite. She taught many students to drive in her years as the Drivers Education teacher at Stowe. Many still speak of how amazing it was to be in the car with her because she would teach life lessons, as well as show them the best fishing hole. Bev was an avid bowler, enjoying many laughs with great friends. She enjoyed visiting friends who were like family, and delivering newspapers that she'd already read. She also was very involved in her book club nights and enjoyed the discussions. Miss O is survived by many dear friends, bowling and golfing buddies, athletes, students, teaching colleagues who became close friends, and administrators. She leaves behind an aunt, Patrica Osterberg, an uncle, Gus and wife Gail Osterberg, all of Graniteville, Vermont. Miss O was predeceased by her dear Aunt Hannah Sinclair, whom she joined on Aunt Hannah's birthday. Bev is survived by Joy Lang Benson, her “Guardian Angel” and the closest thing to a daughter, who always took care of our dear Miss O; and Janet Wilkins-Godin who stood by her side 27-plus years as her assistant coach and dearest friend. Her loved ones are grateful to all the loving people from TLC Inc. who gave her such wonderful care so she was able to remain at home. A memorial service will be held at The Williamstown United Federated Church at date to be announced. Burial will take place in the West Hill Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her parents. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice Agency of Williamstown/Barre; or a local animal shelter of your choice. Guare and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.guareandsons.com.
