Beverly A. Thygesen GRANITEVILLE — Beverly Ann Thygesen, 85, of Meadowood Drive, passed away peacefully after a long illness on Monday morning, July 5, 2021, at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin, with her family at her bedside. Born Nov. 3, 1935, in Woodsville, New Hampshire, she was the third of 10 children born to Edgar and Mary (Boucher) Pletzer. She grew up in Woodsville, then moved to Barre her sophomore year in high school where she graduated from Spaulding. It was there she met Charles Thygesen Sr., the love of her life. On June 5, 1954, she married Charlie at the Universalist Church in Barre and they spent the next 66 years together raising four children while living in the Barre area. Beverly was mostly a stay-at-home mom while their four children were growing up, assisting them in their many activities. She was a hockey mom and spent many hours in the restroom, too nervous to witness the action. Her children also participated in horse shows, Beverly was especially proud of herself for driving the truck and horse trailer to various shows throughout New England, particularly to the Skowhegan, Maine, arena. After the passing of their son, Gregg, in 1986, she decided to join the workforce. She worked for the Barre City School System for the next 25 years where she had many fun and interesting assignments, including secretary, Physical Education assistant, working one-on-one with children and finally as the administrative assistant to the Adult Educator at the vocational center. She loved and helped many students along the way and was notorious for helping get kids out of trouble for minor offenses. Her Christian faith was very important to her. She was a dedicated lifelong Christian without regard to denomination. Over the years, she participated in several congregations in the Barre area where she left a lasting impact on those she met along the way. For the last 11 years, she was a member of the Lighthouse Christian Church. Her favorite day was Tuesday with her ladies’ group in the church basement. Beverly enjoyed helping anyone in need, working at the corn stand, taking rides to the Four Corners vegetable stand, and getting creemees at the Bragg Farm. She had an excellent sense of direction and knew all the back roads around the Northeast Kingdom where they once owned a camp. Later in life, she and Charlie loved to relax in the family room and root for the Boston Red Sox — Lord help you if you were in a hitting slump or gave up a game winning hit! But mostly, she enjoyed spending time with her beloved and devoted husband, Charlie, her children and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed. Survivors include her husband, Charlie Thygesen Sr.; her children, Charles “Charlie” Thygesen Jr. and his partner, Fran, and his daughter, Ashley, Kimberly Anderson and her husband, Pat, and their sons, Reed and Gregg, and Shawn Thygesen and his wife, Rhonda, and their children, Ryan, Kristy and Katie; her siblings, Georgia Hubbard, Joyce Polonski, Doris Town, Gary Pletzer and his wife, Muriel, and Donna Pletzer; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Gregg; her three brothers, Leonard, Richard and Edgar; and most recently, her sister, Gloria Bilodeau. The service to honor and celebrate her life will be held at the convenience of her family. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gregg Thygesen Scholarship Fund, checks payable to Spaulding High School Scholarship Trust, P.O. Box 458, Barre, VT 05641; or to the Alzheimer’s Association of Vermont, P.O. Box 275, Winooski, VT 05404. Her family would like to acknowledge the continuous dedication of family and friends through her long-term health issues. It was truly inspirational to see, went above and beyond our expectations and was so very much appreciated. The family would also like to give a special thank you to Dr. Suitor and her staff at CVMC Adult Primary Care; Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice staff; and to Dr. Asnis and his staff, as well as Central Vermont hospital staff for which the family is grateful for the tremendous care and compassion shown by them. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.