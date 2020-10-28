Beverly A. (Goodell) Gray PLAINFIELD — Beverly Ann (Goodell) Gray, 80, of Plainfield, Vermont, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family on Oct. 23, 2020. Born on March 16, 1940, to Bernard and Effie Goodell in Montpelier, Vermont, Beverly spent her life within the central Vermont area. In 1958, Beverly graduated from Montpelier High School. Just two years later, Beverly married Ernest Gray, the love of her life, on Dec. 31, 1960. Beverly and Ernest shared their love, commitment and respect for each other for over 59 years. Their marriage has served as rock for their family and together, they raised three loving children, Shane, Aldo and Tina, five granddaughters and five great-grandchildren. Beverly worked at the Vermont State Tax Department for 25 years. She also helped at Montpelier High School working in the cafeteria serving food to the students whom she loved dearly. Beverly was a woman who enjoyed and loved life to the fullest extent. She was a member of the VFW 792 ladies, as well as the Eastern Star. When it came to going places, Beverly could be found at the slot machines at Foxwoods Casino, where more often than not, she came home with more money than she left with originally. Beverly was the favorite family cook, her home was always filled with the smell of her food, and she always had dinner waiting on the stove for any family who stopped by at night. Like all true Vermonters, she loved her maple syrup and sugaring at the family sugar house. Beverly was always busy working on craft projects for her family or in her garden with her flowers. Beverly valued family above all else, and her home on Brook Road has always been the gathering spot for family and friends. Survivors include her children, Shane Gray, Aldo Gray (Lisa) and Tina Gray-Rand; her grandchildren, Ella King (Adrian), Hillary Gray, Katelyn Gray, Jasmine Rand (Bevon King) and Jennifer Thomas; her great-grandchildren, Sophia, Haley, Damian, Max and Isabella; as well as her siblings, Paul Goodell, Patricia Nelson, Richard Goodell and Linda Goodell. Calling hours for family will be held privately. A funeral service for the community will be held on Oct. 30, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Plainmont Cemetery in Plainfield, Vermont. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to the Plainfield Fast Squad for their years of service that gave them more time and memories with Beverly. Donations can be made to: Plainfield Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 217, Plainfield, VT 05667, please earmark Plainfield Fast Squad. Online condolences may be left at www.guareandsons.com.
