Bettylou I. Moses BARRE — Bettylou I. Moses, 85, died Sunday, April 10, 2022, at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin. She was born Oct. 30, 1936, in Chelsea, Vermont, the daughter of Clyde G. and Beatrice I. (Armington) Sanborn. She attended school in Chelsea. On June 25, 1955, she married Eugene Duprey, of Northfield, Vermont. He predeceased her March 22, 1957. On March 23, 1964, she married Gardner “Sonny” Moses Jr., of Tunbridge, Vermont. They were later divorced on Aug. 6, 1971. Bettylou worked six years at the Forest Poultry Co. in South Royalton, Vermont, and 15 years at the National Clothes Pin Co. in Montpelier, Vermont. She enjoyed riding horses, roller skating, raising birds, crocheting, yard sales and dancing. She is survived by her companion, Rodney Eldridge, of Berlin, Vermont; five sons, Darrell Duprey (Crystal), of Chelsea, Vermont, Clyde Duprey (Ellen), of Corinth, Vermont, Scott Moses, of Westerlo, New York, Ricky Moses, of Woodbury, Vermont, and Gardner “Chucky” Moses III, of Tunbridge, Vermont; three daughters, Tammy Duprey, of Barre, Vermont, Theresa Nolan (Robin), of Houston, Mississippi, and Sandy Jones (Doug,) of Sharon, Vermont; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a sister, Polly Avery (Alfred), of Chelsea, Vermont. She was predeceased by her first husband, Eugene Duprey; a brother, Carl Corey; and two sisters, Peggy Dunklin and Shirley Mitton. There will be no public funeral services. Memorial contributions may be made to COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Miami, FL 33134. A private message of sympathy for the family can be shared at www.boardwayandcilley.com. The Boardway and Cilley Funeral Home, Chelsea, Vermont, is in charge of arrangements.
