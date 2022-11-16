Betty Ruth Stone WILLIAMSTOWN — Betty Ruth (Potvin) Stone, 90, passed away peacefully in the very early morning hours of November 9th, 2022 at home with her daughter by her side. Bayada Hospice provided superior care and support to Betty and her family during these last days. She was born May 2, 1932 in Northfield, VT, to Alfred and Nadine (Hatch) Brigham. She grew up in Barre, VT. She married Theodore Potvin and had 6 children and later married Donald Stone and had 1 more child. She was a tireless worker and did gardening, canning, sewing clothes, as well as babysitting other children while raising her own. Eventually she worked as school secretary in Williamstown, "allowing her to keep an eye on her own children", which also lead to developing friendships with many others. Although she had several different jobs through her lifetime, she took classes and did bookkeeping for several companies and at age 70 retired from Trow and Holden in Barre, VT. to provide care for her mother. Betty was one of Jehovah's Witnesses and she loved reading her Bible and sharing her faith with others. She loved crafting and made professional barrettes, both for everyday wear and special occasions, such as weddings, proms and graduations. She enjoyed walking in the woods and picking berries, leeks, fiddleheads. She especially liked picking fruit from her son Ted's many fruit trees. Betty loved collecting books, especially cookbooks. She always had to keep her hands busy, so she would do knitting, embroidery, needlepoint, sudoku, crossword puzzles and read a plethora of magazines. Her smile, gentle spirit and laughter will be missed. She is survived by her sons, Theodore Potvin Jr & spouse, Susan Potvin of Williamstown; Jay Potvin of Barre Town. Her daughters, Barbara Roya & spouse, Gerald Roya of Exeter, NH; Judy Sayers of Barre; Janet Litchfield of Barre; Bonnie Beede of Barre. Her brothers, Donald Brigham of West Newbury; James & spouse Mary Brigham of West Fairlee. Her sister Marie Tyler of West Newbury; grandchildren; greatgrandchildren, great, greatgrandchildren, nieces & nephews. S he was predeceased in death by her brother, William Brigham; sisters, Roberta Labounty; Sylvia Farrell, and son, James Potvin. A memorial service via Zoom will be held at a later date. The family also invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting www.awrfh.com.
