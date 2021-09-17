Betty (Raymond) Fitzgerald WATERBURY — Betty Lorraine (Raymond) Fitzgerald, 87, passed away in the comfort of her home with her family on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Born in 1934 in Sheldon, Vermont, Betty was the daughter of the late James and Eulah (Arel) Raymond. Betty was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth Landon Fitzgerald, whom she married on Nov. 3, 1956. Betty retired from the Vermont State Hospital after years of dedicated service to the State of Vermont, as a psychiatric nurse technician. Betty enjoyed great times with her family and many outings over the years with her daughters to the casino, playing bingo, spending time at the lake, trips to the ocean, Cancun, Hawaii and Costa Rica, amusement parks, concerts in the park, and caring for her grandchildren. In later years, Betty battled Alzheimer’s disease, but was able to enjoy precious time with her family and friends in the comfort of her home, keeping her humor throughout and always making those around her feel valued and loved. Betty’s family would like to share their deep appreciate to Jordin Lumsden, Betty’s great-niece, who lived with her for more than five years during her illness, providing amazing care, companionship, love and a special friendship that meant so much to Betty and her children. The family would also like to extend their sincere appreciation to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, most notably to Angie, Ashley and Liz for the care and kindness they gave to Betty during her illness, as well as many others from the agency that provided wonderful care. Betty is survived by her children, Kim Fitzgerald, of Moretown, Terry Fitzgerald and Roy "Chuckie" Worden, of Waterbury, Laurie and Raney Hurlburt, of North Fayston, Kenny Fitzgerald, of Hinesburg, Patti and Kirk Reagan, of Duxbury; as well as her grandchildren, Sean Gibbs, Kelly Gibbs, Savannah Powers, Brandi Parker, Billi Quittner, Emily Reagan Gaudette, Ava Reagan, Daniel Fitzgerald; along with her great-grandchildren, Tegan Ross, Damon Ross, Brendan Gibbs, Teia Mobb, Jade Powers, Saphire Powers, Caleb Quittner, Isaiah Quittner, Ayla Parker, Saul Quittner, Makaya Quittner, Ezme Quittner, Necalli Wickenheiser, Bodhi Reilly; and great-great-grandchildren, Queen Hamilton and Kyree Gibbs. Her siblings include Robert (predeceased) and Peggy Raymond, Ralph and Marie Raymond, Roy and Francis Raymond, Jim Raymond, David and Nancy Raymond, Diane and Don Richardson, Richard "Dick" Raymond, as well as many nieces and nephews. A Mass and Christian Burial will be celebrated from St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Waterbury (109 Main St., Waterbury, VT 05656) on Monday, Sept. 20, at 2 p.m. There will be no calling hours. A private interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery with the family. Betty’s family invites you to a reception immediately following the service, at St. Leo’s Hall, directly behind St. Andrew’s Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts would be appreciated to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, Vermont. Arrangements are provided by the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home in Waterbury. To send online condolences, please go to: www.perkinsparker.com.
