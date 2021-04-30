Betty M. French WILLIAMSTOWN — Betty May French, 90, of Vermont Route 14 passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. Born July 11, 1930, in St. Johnsbury, she was the daughter of Henry Louis and Isabelle (Drew) Ash. She attended local elementary schools and graduated from St. Johnsbury High School. On Aug. 5, 1978, she married Ernest French in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Bradford. They made their home in Topsham until a year ago. Betty was employed as a bookkeeper for Rossi Buick Oldsmobile and Ducharme Farm Equipment before joining the staff of Hutch Concrete where she worked for many years. Lastly, she was employed as a CPA with New England Culinary Institute. In her spare time, she enjoyed going to car shows, reading, country music, gardening, collecting bird and kitten figurines, as well as Thomas Kincaid items. Betty loved living in East Corinth and most of all, loved spending time with her grandsons and her husband, Ernie. Survivors include her husband, Ernest; her son, Michael Searle-Spratt and his wife, Beth, of Hampton, New Hampshire, and their children, Tyler, also of Hampton, New Hampshire, and Corey of Austin, Texas; her brother, Paul Ash and his wife, Sharon, of Plymouth, New Hampshire; and her sisters-in-law, Majel Davis of Williamstown, Vermont, and Sally Osgood of Bradford, Vermont; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by an infant sister; Michael’s father, Horace Searle-Spratt; and her three brothers-in-law, George Davis of Williamstown, Vermont, Karl Osgood of Bradford, Vermont, and Babe French of Barre, Vermont. The service to honor and celebrate her life will be held at the convenience of her family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels of Central Vermont, 14 Washington St., Suite 511, Barre, VT 05641; or to the Resident Activity Fund, The Gardens, 2844 Vermont Route 14, Williamstown, VT 05679. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.