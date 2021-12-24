Betty Lou Dudek CHELSEA — Betty Lou (aka Maggie) Dudek was born Sept. 28, 1949, in Barre City hospital to her parents, Mae Olive Marble Kezer and Lynn H. Kezer. Betty went to school at Washington Elementary, then to Trowhill Elementary, and Spaulding High School. As a teen, she worked many jobs. As a young adult, she discovered her passion for helping people in need and in 1971, she began her lifelong career in the health care field while working at Waterbury State Hospital. In 1975, she moved to Massachusetts where she met and married Albert J. Dudek, who passed away in 1987. Betty worked at Belchertown State School as an occupational therapist assistant. While working, she went to Springfield Technical College, and Quinsigamond College for Occupational Therapy. Betty moved back to Vermont in 1990 where she became a community living coach at Washington County Mental Health. She retired after 30 years on Dec. 31, 2020. She also worked at Westview Meadows, and Gary Home as a residential assistant, and retired in 2015. Betty became an ordained minister on Oct.20, 2013, and performed her first wedding for a coworker. Betty joined the Barre Elks and Chelsea Grange and continued to be a member until the end of her life. She is survived by her son, John P. Kezer (wife Heather), of Graniteville, Vermont; daughter, Tina M. Strange (husband Matt), of Belchertown, Massachusetts, their children, Nick Strange and Angelica Graziano; and sister, Gloria J. Bell and her son, Gary (wife Shelly), of Derry, New Hampshire. Also, grandsons, Jacob Baron, of Virginia, Matt Baron, of Graniteville, Vermont, granddaughter, Angelic Graziano, of Massachusetts. She was predeceased by her husband; parents; sisters, Linda M. Sherman and Mary LaPerle; and brother, Oliver A. Kezer. Betty had many grandchildren, great-grandchildren; niece, Brenda Beaudin (sons, Justin and Benjamin) and nephews, Henry LaPerle and Clifton Sherman (Dale). Betty enjoyed working at WCMH and all her jobs and loved helping people reach their potential. Betty was grateful for her son, John, daughter Tina and sister Jean for their daily support, and all those who supported her throughout her life, including her co-workers at WCMH; her loving neighbors, Marcel Rancourt, Nancy Button, Ernest Kennedy and Frank and Terry. She and her family are grateful for VNH Hospice, especially nurse Hayley Kinney Gracia, LNA, social worker Wendy Benedict and chaplain Lava Mueller. A Mass of Christian burial to honor and celebrate Betty’s life will be held at the St. Monica's Church in Barre on Tuesday, Dec. 28, at 11 a.m. Friends and family may attend calling hours on Monday, Dec. 27, from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at the funeral home. There is extra parking across the street in St. Monica's parking lot. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer Street in Barre. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
