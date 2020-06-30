Betty Lou Dix PLAINFIELD – Betty Lou Dix, 77, of Cameron Road, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at her home. Born April 11, 1943, in Hartford, Connecticut, she was the daughter of Arthur and Evelyn (Hatch) Maddock Sr. At a young age, Betty and her family moved to Williamstown, where she attended local elementary schools and graduated from Williamstown High School. On Dec. 3, 1960, she married Dennis Dix in the Websterville Baptist Church in Barre Town. Following their marriage, they made their home in Plainfield. Betty was a homemaker and took great pride in maintaining her home and raising her children. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, gardening and baking. Survivors include her husband, Dennis Dix; her daughters, Paula McAnall (Denny); Tammy Clark (Bob); and Emily McCoy (Kelly); six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and her brothers, Robert Maddock (Doris); and Arthur Maddock Jr. (Orilla). In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Dayton Dix; and her sisters, Jean Bancroft, Lynn Tatro and Katie Bruce. The graveside service to honor and Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of her family in Plain-mont Cemetery in East Montpelier. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home. For a memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.