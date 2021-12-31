Betty L. Dudek CHELSEA — A Mass of Christian Burial to honor and celebrate the life of Betty L. Dudek, of Chelsea, was held on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Monica Catholic Church in Barre. She passed away on Dec. 22, 2021. The pall was placed on her casket by Duffy and Cort Ballard, employees of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home. Rev. Robert Murphy, pastor of the church, was the celebrant. Organist Cecile Barber accompanied vocalist Paul Plante in the hymns, “Amazing Grace,” and “I Am the Bread of Life.” Soloist Paul Plante sang “Ave Maria.” Scripture readings from the Old Testament and New Testament were read by Rev. Robert Murphy and niece Brenda Beaudin. Father Murphy read the Gospel and delivered the homily. Words of remembrance were shared by close friend Laurie Pontbriand. Pallbearers were Duffy Ballard, Cort Ballard, Edward Ferrari Jr., Matthew Bradley and Victor Badeau. Burial will take place later in the spring. A prayer service was held on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, by Father Robert Murphy at the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home in Barre. Arrangements were in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St., Barre, Vermont.
