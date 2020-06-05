Betty Jean (Vancura) Davis WOODBURY — Betty Jean Davis of Woodbury, Vermont, went to be with her Lord and Saviour on May 20, 2020, following peaceful remaining days being cared for by her family. Born in Wauneta, Nebraska, on Sept. 13, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Lola (Lee) Vancura. In December 1957, she married Donald E. Davis in Nebraska and they settled into his hometown of Satanta, Kansas, where they had their first two daughters, Retta and Donna. Beginning in 1965, they lived and traveled through Kansas, Arizona (where they welcomed their third daughter, Arlene) and Texas before coming to Vermont in 1972. Betty worked many different jobs throughout her life, but her longest and most loved was taking care of her family. She took a job with the State of Vermont in 1986 where she would remain until she retired in 2003. Her retirement gift was a miniature dachshund named Penny aka “The Fourth Sister” who brought her much joy and was her constant companion until Penny’s passing in 2018. She was known as “Grandma Betty” to many who knew her; but to her 10 grandchildren, who all grew up living near her and spent many hours with her, she was simply “Grandma.” Soft spoken, she would often keep to herself, but when she did speak, everyone would listen. After all, it’s the quiet ones you have to watch out for. Her words often came out as wisdom, but many times it was her sense of humor shining through. She enjoyed reading, watching westerns and listening to the conversations happening around her. She would also spend time watching nature outside her window and contemplating the many beauties she saw every day. A Christian most of her adult life, and having been a minister’s wife, she continued attending church and reading scripture regularly until she physically no longer could. She remained close with her daughters and kept up with their lives, often accompanying them on their various outings. For the last five years, she was declining from a neurological disorder and, in the end, she lived with Retta to be cared for by the whole family. She lived to be nearly 90 years young and was ready to go to her eternal home in heaven. She was predeceased by her husband of 22 years, Donald, in 1979; and her beloved dog, Penny. She leaves behind her daughters: Retta Dunlap and husband Wayne of Woodbury, Vermont; Donna Davis and companion Steve Gomez of Barre, Vermont; Arlene Cerutti and husband Paul of Woodbury, Vermont. She also leaves behind 10 grandchildren, John (Kim), Mary-Elisabeth (Shaun), James, Danielle, Natasha, Rachel, Victoria, Jacob, Brittany, Caleb; and one great-grandson, Gavin. There will be a burial service planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her name to one of these organizations, which she supported throughout her life: The Woodbury Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 23, Woodbury, VT 05681; or The Vermont Right to Life Committee, P.O. Box 1079, Montpelier, VT 05601.
