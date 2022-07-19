Betty J. Miller MONTPELIER — Betty Jane McAllister Miller of Montpelier, VT, left this world on July 15, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was born on August 14, 1934, was preceded in death by her mother, Rachel C. Gidney McAllister. She is survived by her loving husband Francis C. Miller, Jr. of 59 years; her children, Jodeen Markle of Coatesville, PA, Heather (William) Malone of Lakeland, FL; Kevin (Kathleen) Miller of Murfreesboro, TN, and Kara (Leon) Eggleston of Montpelier, VT; six grandchildren- Logan Honeycutt, Ainsley Malone, Shannon and Kaleigh Miller, Emma and Elizabeth Eggleston, and brother Charles Elmer McAllister. Betty was in the first class to attend Union Elementary School and graduated from Montpelier High School in the class of 1952. While in her senior year, she worked for National Life Insurance and continued for several years thereafter. She also worked for the Times Argus, Bankers Life Insurance Co., and New England Telephone Co. After the birth of the twins, Betty became a stay-at-home mother to raise the children. Not only did she run the household, but she kept the kids busy with outside activities with girl scouts, dance lessons, MAHA hockey, and little league. Summers were spent in the family motorhome traveling from coast to coast including all the seashores. Betty was very proud of her family and her home that they created in Montpelier as well as the camp they bought and restored at Harvey Lake in Barnet, VT. A graveside service will be held at the Greenwood Cemetery in St. Albans, VT at the convenience of the family. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Berlin, VT 05641.
