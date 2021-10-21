Betty J. Dustin NORTHFIELD — Betty J. Dustin, 87, died Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at the Four Seasons Care Home in Northfield, after years of declining health. She was born in Roxbury, Vermont, on Feb. 5, 1934, the oldest daughter of Myrle and Ruth (Demar) Dickinson. Betty graduated as salutatorian from Northfield High School and attended college in the area prior to marrying the love of her life, Lewis “Dusty” Dustin on May 8, 1954. They lived their entire married lives in Northfield, having celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary shortly prior to Dusty’s death in 2019. She worked in several different occupations, including babysitting and house cleaning, which allowed her to take loving care of her children until they were grown up. She was then able to resume her education, taking business classes at the Community College of Vermont and then began her career in the office at Northfield Wood Products, remaining there until her retirement. Betty was a lifetime member of the United Methodist Church, the United Methodist Women, the church choir, and the American Legion Auxiliary Post 63, all of Northfield. In her earlier years, she enjoyed camping, playing cards, attending church activities and most importantly, spending time with friends and family. If anyone ever needed help, advice or just someone to listen, Betty was the go-to person, always there for them. Since moving to Four Seasons, she enjoyed reading, coloring pictures, sending letters and pictures to family and friends, and participating in activities with other residents. Survivors include her three children, Joy Dustin-Charron, of Northfield Falls, Lewis “Luke” Dustin Jr. and wife Robianne, of Shiloh, Illinois, Lisa Pettrey-Gill, of Northfield; siblings, Everett Dickinson (wife Melanie) and Beverly Dukette; grandchildren, Jackie Mills (husband Joey), Melinda Campbell (husband Ian), Krista Pettrey (fiancé Justin); and great-grandchildren, Cedric Dustin, Abby and Robert Mills, Logan Martin, Bailey, Riley and Morgan Chamberlin, and Sabrina Campbell. In addition to her husband, Betty was predeceased by infant son, Wayne; granddaughter, Jessica Pettrey; brothers, Melvin “Pete," Hylan “Heidie” and Morton “Mort” Dickinson; and sisters, Alison “Alli” Maxham Pedroza and Reta Dunican. The family would like to thank Four Seasons for taking such good care of Betty over the past years she has lived there. There will be no calling hours. A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 1 p.m. at the Northfield United Church, followed by committal in Mount Hope Cemetery, then a gathering to share memories and fellowship at the Northfield American Legion. Donations may be made in her memory to the Four Seasons Care Home Activity Fund, 135 South Main St. Northfield, VT 05663. Kingston Funeral Home in Northfield is handling the arrangements.
