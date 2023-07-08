Betty J. Durkee MARSHFIELD — Betty J. Durkee, 55, a long- time resident passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 1, 2023. Born on January 12, 1968, in Barre, she was the daughter of Gordon Durkee, Sr and Connie (Dudley) Durkee. Betty graduated from Twinfield Union High School in 1986. She started her insurance career as a part- time file clerk at Noyle W. Johnson Insurance Agency during High School and achieved her goal of becoming a licensed insurance agent and was eventually promoted to manager of the Personal Lines Department. She obtained both her CISR and CPIW designations. Throughout her insurance career, Betty loved working with people. She was genuinely concerned about their needs and always had their best interests at heart. She welcomed everyone with her infectious smile and kind words. Betty was proud of the history, integrity and reputatation of the agency. She devoted herself to help ensure the agency was successful. She was honored to be an employee for 38 years and was extremely proud of the employees who worked there. She was often a sounding board for others and would lend an ear without judgement. She touched many lives with her big heart. She was a selfless person who loved to give and share what she had. Betty loved family time more than anything; especially Christmas Eve at her house and the annual Dudley Family Reunion. She loved to cook and feed everyone; going on the bus trips to the casinos, scratching lottery tickets and camping at Maidstone, Groton and Saco, Maine while growing up. She and George loved to travel in New England and especially to Maine and their trip to Las Vegas. She loved spending time at their camp on Martin’s Pond and would often be found swimming out in the middle of the pond by herself. She loved dancing and listening to music. She loved to take care of people and found comfort in helping others. Growing up, she was the local babysitter for so many families. Betty loved to put on a party and wanted everyone to enjoy themselves. She would work tirelessly until all of the little details were complete. Most who knew Betty knew she loved to go to yard sales and flea markets. It was often a joke that you could always find Betty at an aisle at Price Chopper. She loved to have extra canned goods and supplies on hand and we all kidded that if there was ever an emergency, Betty had enough food to take care of us all. Betty met George Harris while they were in high school and they made their home in Marshfield. They were the love of each other’s lives, along with their “little girl” Reagan whom they adopted from The Humane Society. She loved to sit her porch and watch Reagan play. Survivors include her husband George Harris, along with their beloved Beagle, Reagan; her Mother Connie of Marshfield, her Brother Bill Durkee and his wife Robin of Woodbury, her sister Bobbie McAvoy and her husband Patrick of Ware, MA, her sister Becky Durkee of Marshfield, her sister Betsy Dutil and her husband Robert of Marshfield. Her mother-in-law Lois Standen of Plasitow, NH, her brother-in-law Mike Horton and his wife Sandy of Leesburg, FL, her brother-in-law Steve Horton and his wife Sue of Milton, NH, her brother-in-law David Horton of Plasitow, NH, her sister-in-law Elaine Kimball of East Barre, her sister-in-law Cindy O’Leary of Springfield, MO, her brother-in-law Ansel Quintin of Danville., several nieces and nephews, godchildren, as well as great and great great nieces and nephews and friends. Betty was predeceased by her father Gordon, her father-in-law George Harris, aunts, uncles and cousins, her beloved dogs Holly, Jake, Jack, and Jill and her cats Abby, Blossom and Chess. The service to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. in the Old Labor Hall, 46 Granite St., Barre. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, July 12 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the Old Labor Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Betty’s name to Central VT Humane Society PO BOX 687 Montpelier, VT 05601. Please consider bringing a scratch off lottery ticket to the services. Betty loved to scratch tickets. The family will do a private scratch party at a later date and all winnings will be donated to the Humane Society. Arrangements are in the care of Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home,7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
