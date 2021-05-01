Betty J. Ainsworth BARRE — Betty Jean Ainsworth, 81, died April 28, 2021, at the Barre Gardens. She was born Sept. 18, 1939, in Wolcott, the daughter of Harry and Sylvia (Shedd) Billings. She graduated in 1956 from Peoples Academy in Morrisville. In earlier years, Mrs. Ainsworth stayed at home to care for her young children. She was employed in the National Life Insurance Co. accounting department in Montpelier for many years, later retired from the State of Vermont but then spent two more seasons with the Department of Taxes. On Sept. 15, 1990, she married David Leslie Ainsworth in Roxbury. She attended the First Baptist Church in Montpelier and was a member of the VFW Auxiliary in Montpelier. Mrs. Ainsworth enjoyed playing cards, especially cribbage, dancing, traveling and gambling. Survivors include two children, Susan Shontelle-Smith of Barre, Norman Smith of Montpelier, five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband in 2008; and three siblings, Harold and Howard Symonds and Marilyn Magoon. The graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 6, in Fairview Cemetery in Hardwick, with Rev. Dr. Evelyn Lavelli of United Church of Hardwick officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 198 Farr Ave., Morrisville, VT 05661. Arrangements are by Dian R. Holcomb of Northern Vermont Funeral Service in Hardwick.
