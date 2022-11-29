Betty Henry BRADENTON, FL — Betty Henry, 92, died peacefully on November 9, 2022, at Westminster Point Pleasant in Bradenton, Florida, where she has resided since 2010. Betty was born April 14, 1930 to her parents Hans Karl and Martha Pearl Metz Schmid of Callery, Pennsylvania. She attended Callery Elementary, Evans City High School and West Virginia University. Betty loved her years at Westminster Point Pleasant. She was active in the Resident Association, serving as its secretary. She called bingo. She volunteered in the chapel. Betty enjoyed her friends and getting together with them at the social activities and during meals. She enjoyed making the community her home. Prior to her years in Bradenton, Betty lived almost twenty years in Colony Cove North in Ellenton. Prior to moving to Florida, Betty lived in Levittown, Pennsylvania, where she raised her children Linda R. Milne and Gregory C. Rearick. Betty was pre deceased by two husbands, her parents, and her older brothers, Bruce K. Schmid and Henry D. Schmid. She is survived by her daughter Linda Rearick Milne (George) of Montpelier, Vermont and her son Gregory C. Rearick (Diane) of Furlong, Pennsylvania, her grandson Dylan of Hatboro, Pennsylvania, and her granddaughter Haley of New York, New York, and her nieces and nephew. Betty will be cremated. A committal service will be held in the spring of 2023 when Betty’s ashes will be buried at the cemetery in Mars, PA. The family will be making the arrangements with the A. Carl Kinsey-Ronald N. Volz Funeral Home, 328 W. Main St., Evans City, PA. Donations in Betty’s memory can be made to a charity of your choosing, or to her favorite charity, The Salvation Army, 1204 14th Street West, Bradenton, FL 34205. Betty cared deeply about providing for individuals without homes or enough to eat, a concern she developed during the Depression during her first decade in Callery.
