Betty E. Mortorff BARRE — Betty Elizabeth Mortorff, 90, of Kinney Place, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at the Central Vermont Medical Center with her daughters, Rosalie and Bobby Jo, at her side. Born Nov. 4, 1930, in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of Herman F. and Margaret H. (Finkey) Mutterspaught. She received her education in Pennsylvania. On July 9, 1951, she married William A. Mortorff in Maryland. They made their home in Boiling Springs, Shippensburg and Carlisle, Pennsylvania. They later divorced and Betty moved to Barre, Vermont. Betty worked as a cook at the Hamilton and Sunny-Side restaurants before becoming employed as a ribbon maker at The Ribbon Mill, all in Pennsylvania. She was a lifetime member of the American Legion Auxiliary. In her spare time, Betty enjoyed telling jokes!, cooking and baking, puzzles, needlepoint, crocheting, playing cards, and music. She loved to color and most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family. Survivors include her children, Charles Mortorff and Denzel Mortorff, both of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, Peggy Busey and William Mortorff, both of Shippensburg, Pennsylvania, Marie Mortorff, of Barre, Vermont, Nancy Rhoads and her husband, Timothy, of New York, Rosalie Rogers and Bobby Jo Rowe, both of Barre, Vermont; 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; as well as 10 nephews and eight nieces. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter, Helen Worthington; her sons-in-law, Peter Rogers and Edward Rowe; her brothers, George, Paul and Donald Finkey and Robert Mutterspaught; her sisters, Stella, Martha and Mary; her ex-husband, William Mortorff; and her ex-boyfriend, Robert Glenn Busey. The graveside service to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. in Hope Cemetery in Barre. Family and friends may call before the service from 10 to 11 a.m. at Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Life Cancer Treatment Center, c/o Central Vermont Medical Center, P.O. Box 547, Barre, VT 05641; or to help her family with funeral expenses, please feel free to send contributions to Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home with the notation for Betty Elizabeth Mortorff service.
