Betty D. Clermont BARRE — Betty D. Clermont, 83, formerly of Charles Street in Barre, passed away Aug. 9, 2020, at Berlin Health and Rehab in Berlin. Born July 1, 1937, in Hanover, New Hampshire, Betty was the daughter of the late Robert Thomas White and the late Leila (Wallace) White. Betty was a homemaker who enjoyed long conversations with friends and family. She also enjoyed camping, ceramics, card playing, games with grandchildren, reading, and had a true skill with knitting. Betty is survived by one sister, Diana (White) Tuthill and husband Bruce of Vermont; sister-in-law, Sherry (Goss) White of Vermont; children, Curt Doyle and wife Linda of Vermont, Zenda (Doyle) Grenier and husband Richard of Vermont, Charles Day and wife Pam of Vermont, Stephanie (Day) Bass and husband Jack of Alaska; stepdaughters, Jeannie Clermont of Vermont and Nancy Clermont of Vermont. Betty also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren, Jared and Zachary Doyle, Jennifer Kosinski, Paul Grenier, Kyle and Corey Day, Brandy Sawyer, Caitlyn Werner and Erica McNamara. Betty also had numerous great-grandchildren. Besides her parents, Betty was predeceased by husbands, Ray Doyle, Gordon Day and Eugene Clermont; as well as her siblings, Ramona White, Robert Matthew White, Donna (White) Conrad and Thomas White. As requested by Betty, there will not be any services as her ashes will be released at a private location. Contributions can be made to the Berlin Health and Rehab., 98 Hospitality Drive, Barre, VT 05641; or to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Berlin, VT 05641. Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre, assisted the family. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com.
