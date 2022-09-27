Betty Bell BARRE — It is with great sadness that we share with you, Betty Bell passed away on September 23, 2022, at the young age of 90. Betty was born on May 13, 1932, in Montpelier, VT to Clyde and Nettie (Getchel) Laird. She attended Montpelier schools.. Betty was married to Wendell Bell on February 21, !948 and enjoyed their time together until he passed away in 1983. Some folks may remember her from the counter at JJ Newberry’s where she worked for 13 years. She then worked for a short time at Norma’s Donut shop in Montpelier and then at Berlin Convalescent for 20 years before she retired. After she retired, she became a senior companion for the Barre Council on Aging where she received the Governor’s Award for Outstanding Community Service. Betty was a Past President of the Womans Auxiliary at the American Legion in Barre, she was also a Senior Regent of the Women of the Moose Lodge when it was located in Barre. Betty had a lifelong love of music and could strum a guitar and sing with anyone who wanted to. In her younger years she and Wendall very much enjoyed Saturday night dances at the Moose Lodge. She always enjoyed going to the beach, Sunday afternoons at Groton and just any family gatherings. But most of all, Betty just liked to talk and visit with people. She was always very interested in knowing who was related to whom and if she could make a connection with her own relatives. Betty was a strong willed and very independent woman and these final years as a shut-in due to Covid and her own health were very difficult. Betty is survived by her three children, Wendy Gifford (Lee), Richard W. Bell, and Jane Murtagh. The grandmother of 10, the great-grandmother of 29 and the great-great grandmother of 11. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband Wendell Bell, her daughter Bonnie Boutin and her husband Gerard Boutin, her daughter in-law Cheryl Bell, and her son in-law Stephen Murtagh. Her brothers Raymond, Harold, Kenneth, sisters Elva, Dorothy, Lorraine, Phyllis and Rachel. Calling hours will be held at Guare & Sons Funeral Home on School St. in Montpelier on Thursday, September 29 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. as well as the funeral service on Friday September 30 at 11:00 a.m. A special thank you to all her neighbors and friends at North Barre Manor and beyond for their caring help and support for Betty. Arrangements are in the care of Guare & Sons Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.guareandsons.com.
