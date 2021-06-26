Betty Ann Fitzgerald MONTPELIER — Our beloved mother, Betty Ann Fitzgerald, 78, of Robinhood Circle, peacefully transitioned to the next phase of her journey at her home where she spent her final days surrounded by the love of her family. Born on Aug. 27, 1942, the daughter of the late William and Margaret Dalton, she grew up in the central Vermont area and graduated from Montpelier High School in 1961. On April 18, 1964, she married Lieutenant William C. Fitzgerald at St. Augustine’s Church in Montpelier. Tragically, he predeceased her on Aug.7, 1967. After his death, she settled in Montpelier. Later she shared her life with her companion of over 50 years, Donald Jarvis Sr. During her lifetime, she held several jobs, the most important one being that of a stay-at-home mom during her children’s early years where she provided a home that was full of love. In her later years, she ran a day care service, worked at Howe Dry Cleaners, Concord Group Insurance, Berlin Convalescent Center and the Vermont Center for Independent Living. Spending time with her children and grandchildren was her greatest treasure. She enjoyed going to their school activities and sporting events. She also enjoyed visiting with family and friends. Some of her other interests included bingo, reading, crocheting, playing cards and crossword puzzles. Her memberships include the VFW, American Legion and Montpelier Elks Emblem Club. Survivors include life companion, Donald Jarvis Sr., and their dog, Blaze; her children, Penni (Randy) Herring and their daughter, Faith, Lynda (Ron) Scholtz and their children, John (Jordan) and Courtney, Neil (Jennifer) Fitzgerald and their children, Taylor and Morgan, Candy Cassani and companion John Barbera and children Kyle (Robin), Kody, Mario, Antonio and Kurt, Tammy (Sydney) Griggs and son Chris, Donald (Rebekah) Jarvis Jr. and sons Justin, Hustin and Austin; and several great-grandchildren; sisters, Sylvia Comolli, Gloria (Carl) Conley, Linda Pelkey and Pamela Stiffler; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three brothers, Larry Dalton, William Dalton and Don Michael Dalton; two sisters, Margaret Tatro and June Morris. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021, in the Berlin Corners Cemetery. A reception and fellowship will follow at the Barre American Legion. Online condolences may be made at www.guareandsons.com
