Bette Jean Izor MORRISVILLE — Bette Jean Izor, 80, a former resident of Barre, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at The Manor in Morrisville. Born on January 16, 1942, in Barre, she was the daughter of Ernest and Letha (Rouhan) Sanville, Sr. On April 18, 1960, she married Robert Izor, Sr. Following their marriage, they made their home in Waterbury before settling in Barre where they lived for many years. Robert passed away in 2021. Bette was a stay-at-home mom who enjoyed her flowers, cooking, crocheting, sewing and decorating the family home with her creations. She had a fondness for her pets and loved them as much as her children. Survivors include her sons, Robert Jr (Krista) of Florida, Mark (Debra) of Vermont and Chad (Lisa) of New Hampshire; her sisters: Linda (Romeo) Pelletier of Vermont and Nancy Blake of New Hampshire; and her brothers: Richard (Sheila) and Ernest Jr. (Donna) both of Florida as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. The graveside service to honor her life as well as the life of her beloved husband Robert will be held in the Spring of 2023 in the Holy Cross Cemetery in Duxbury at a date and time to be announced. There are no calling hours. The family would like to thank the staff at The Manor for the kindness, loving care, and friendship given to Bette Jean and they would also like to thank the staff at Bayada for their compassion and supportive care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Manor, 577 Washington Highway, Morrisville, VT 05661 or to Bayada Hospice, 600 Blair Park, Suite 300, Williston, VT 05495. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
