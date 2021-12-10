Bette “2P” Morrill BARRE — Bette Anne “2P” (Plante) Morrill passed away peacefully in her sleep after a long illness, at the Central Vermont Medical Center on Dec. 8, 2021. She left behind her large and loving French Canadian family and countless friends whom she was always close to. She was born in Barre, Vermont, on May, 11, 1942, to the late Alfred Plante and Bernadette (Frappier) Plante, formerly of St. Alexis-des-Monts, Canada. She attended the St. Monica School and Marian High School in Barre. Vermont. proudly graduating with its first class in 1960. On Jan. 23, 1965, she married Donald F. Morrill. She became a proud Army wife and moved to countless states. Eventually, they settled in Barre, Vermont, deciding to make it their home when her husband returned from his service in Vietnam. She worked at the First Vermont Bank, Braun Dental and eventually retired from working after serving customers at the Vermont State Employees Credit Union. She was a member of the Canadian Club of Barre, Vermont, and the Catholic Daughters of Barre, Vermont. Her Catholic faith was very important to her and enjoyed being very active in St. Monica’s Church, even teaching religious education to her two children. She was also very helpful to countless friends who did not speak English, helping them to translate their mail from English to French and even driving them to appointments and church. She was everyone’s rock and always there for everyone. “2P” is survived by her husband, “Don;” her son, Don "DJ," his fiancée, Ann Blanchard; her daughter, AnneMarie “Annie” DeSimone and her husband, Berardo “Todd” DeSimone; as well as grandchildren, Zachary Morrill, Joshua Morrill, Berardo “Mathis” DeSimone, Colin Blanchard and his wife, Jeri Blanchard, Jared Blanchard and Cannon Blanchard. She is also survived by her sisters, Hilmaine Stanton and Suzanne Sweeny. She was predeceased by her brother, Simon Plante and Eugene Plante. It is with regret that there will be no calling hours during these difficult times. The funeral will be at St. Monica’s Church on Dec. 14, 2021, at 11 a.m. and all are invited to attend. A private graveside burial will be in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 1 p.m. God willing, this spring, the family will have a celebration of life for “2P” as anyone who knew her knows she was always up for a good party. She will be missed by all and is our “Angel in Heaven.” Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.